NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee on Thursday announced and later pulled down the provisional allotment results of the first round of NEET UG Counselling 2021. However, it is expected that the MCC would announce the final seat allotment results on Friday, January 28. For more information, the students can visit the official website mcc.nic.in.Also Read - Postpone NEET PG 2022: Students File Fresh Plea in SC, Say Internship Formality Not Completed

“The Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2021 Counselling is now available. The final result will be displayed on 28th January, 2022. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 28th January, 2022 through email….” the MCC said in the notification of provisional seat allotment result. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration to End Today; Check Details Here

The MCC, however, later issued another notification and said the provisional allotment results have been withdrawn in view of the “hearing held on 27/01/2022 in W.P. of 2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & others v/s UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras.” Also Read - NEET PG 2021 Counselling Round 1 Results Declared on mcc.nic.in: Here’s How to Check Results

“Candidates are advised to wait for the final result and keep in touch with the MCC website for further course of action,” it further stated.

The candidates must know that the NEET Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) counselling for All India Quota seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities is conducted by Medical Counseling Committee/ Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

This year, the MCC had said that it will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates.

After the results are released, the applicants will be able to download their result from MCC’s official website.

