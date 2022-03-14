NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) Counselling Mop-Up round till Wednesday, March 16, 2022.Also Read - COMEDK UGET 2022: Registration Process Begins at comedk.org; Here's How to Apply

A statement issued on the official MCC site for NEET UG Counselling 2021 said, "The Schedule for Mop-Up Round of UG Counselling 2021 has been extended upto 16.03.2022." Candidates can register themselves through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Earlier, the last to register for NEET UG Counselling was today, March 14, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here’s How to Register For Mop-up Round

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in

Click on the U G Medical Counselling section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Now click on the Online Registration option.

Enter the required credentials such as NEET UG Counselling Roll number and other credentials to log in.

and other credentials to log in. Fill in the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees and submit the application.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Earlier, the Committee has added additional MBBS and BDS seats in the mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate Counselling (NEET-UG Counselling 2021). The additional MBBS seats have been added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada, Odisha; and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh; and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa