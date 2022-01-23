NEET UG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, NEET-UG 2021 registration process for All India Quota (AIQ) Round 1 Counselling will end on Monday, as of January 24, 2022. Candidates can submit their application form up to 12:00 PM tomorrow through the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in. Note, the fee payment window will be available up to 3:00 PM.Also Read - Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Group C Civilian Posts on indiancoastguard.gov.in | Apply Before This Date

According to the NEET UG counseling schedule, the documents verification of candidates will be done by the institutes from January 25 to January 26. The Processing of seat allotment will begin from January 27 to January 28, 2022. The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be declared on January 29. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Assistant Employment Officer, Other Posts; Apply Online at upsc.gov.in

The round 2 registration process for NEET UG 2021 Counselling will begin on February 9, 2022. Also Read - Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Apply For TGT, PRT, Other Posts on apshisar.com | Check Eligibility, Last Date, Age Limit

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Step by Step guide to Register

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in. Now click on the UG Medical Counselling option. Click on the ”Online registration” option. Enter the required credentials such as Counselling services, Roll number, password, and security pin and click on the ”sign-in” option. For Now fill the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the required registration fee and submit the form. Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can also check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule from the direct link given below.

Click Here to Download NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2021 date sheet