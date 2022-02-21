NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to end the registration process for the second round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2021 (NEET UG 2021) on Monday, February 21. Candidates, who want to apply for the round 2 counselling can register on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee- mcc.nic.in. The results of the second round of counselling will be declared on February 26.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration to End Tomorrow. Details Here

The NEET-UG round 2 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 2 registration. The selected candidates will be eligible to take admission on the basis of the college allotted merit list.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Step by Step Guide to Register for Round 2

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.

Click on the UG Medical Counselling option.

option. Click on the link for registration will be displayed.

Enter the required credentials such as Counselling services, Roll number, password, and security pin and click on the ”sign-in” option.

Fil the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the required registration fee and submit the form.

Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2021

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card.

For the convenience of the students, here is the direct link to register for Round 2 of the NEET-UG Counselling 2021.

To check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule click here