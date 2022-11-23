NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Revises Mop UP Round Schedule. Registrations to Start From Nov 28

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday revised the mop up round schedule of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate. The MCC released the NEET UG Mop up round schedule 2022 on the official website– mcc.nic.in. According to the revised schedule, NEET UG Mop up round 2022 registrations will begin from November 28. Notably, the NEET Mop-up round registration was supposed to begin on November 23, but now the MCC has postponed the same to Nov 28.

Check revised schedule:

NEET UG Mop Round Schedule 2022 NEET UG Mop Up round registration November 28 to December 2 (11 am) Fee payment till 3 pm Choice filling/locking November 29 to December 2 (Choice locking from 3 pm to 11:55 pm) Certification of internal candidates by the respective institutions December 3 to 4, 2022 Processing of seat allotment December 5 to 6 NEET UG Mop Up round seat allotment result December 7, 2022 Reporting December 8 to 12

Moreover, the MCC released a list of the candidates who have been allotted seats in the NEET UG Counselling round 1 and round 2. In an official notification, the MCC said, “It is to be noted that candidates who join their seats of Round-2 allotted by MCC of DGHS will not be able to resign from their seat and candidates will not be eligible to participate in any further rounds of counselling.”

As per the list issued by the MCC, a total of 18,856 candidates have joined round 1 and round 2 of AIQ, deemed, and central universities

The MCC holds the NEET UG counseling for all Government run Medical Colleges having a 15% All India Quotas, which has open seats for students across the country.

The selected NEET candidates get admission to UG medical courses via counseling. Candidates are allotted seats as per their scores, preferences, and availability of seats.