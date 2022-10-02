NEET UG Counselling 2022 Tentative Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin the Counselling process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) from October 10, 2022. Earlier today, MCC opened the portal for the generation of online Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificates for the NEET UG counselling 2022. PwD candidates can obtain their disability certificates from one of the designated NEET disability certification centres.Also Read - 25 Per Cent Extra Seats To Be Created For Foreign Students In Universities, HEIs: UGC's New Guidelines

"Hence, the candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which is likely to start from 10th October, 2022," MCC in an official notification said.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: HOW TO GET A Pwd CERTIFICATE

Elaborating on the process of getting a Pwd Certificate, MCC said that the candidates have to undergo a physical examination at the designated disability centre by visiting the centre and getting their disability assessed and quantified. The centre authorities will generate the certificate online through the portal provided by MCC. Candidates should ensure that the PwD certificate is duly signed by the examining specialists. Fo more details, check the official notice here.

Direct LINK: CHECK MCC NEET UG Counselling 2022 Official Notice

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE? Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “ UG Medical Counselling ” section.

” section. Click on the Counselling Schedule option.

A new PDF will open on the screen.

The NEET UG Counselling schedule will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference. NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: LIST OF REQUIRED DOCUMENTS All candidates who have qualified the NTA NEET UG entrance examination will be eligible to register for Counselling procedure in an online mode. MCC will conduct the NEET Counselling for 15 % All India Quota(AIQ) Seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in deemed central/ universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022. Here is a list of documents that you will require during counselling process. NEET UG Hall Ticket/Admit Card

NEET Rank Card

Date of Birth Certificate

Caste Certificate(if applicable)

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Address proof

Migration certificate

Character Certificate

Medical Fitness Certificate

Passport size photo of the candidate NEET UG 2022: Check Other Details Here NEET UG 2022 Counselling Event Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates NEET 2022 Counselling Registration Process to be released soon NEET 2022 Counselling Choice Filling and Locking Process to be released soon NEET 2022 Counselling Document Verification to be released soon NEET 2022 Counselling Result/Merit List to be released soon Institute Reporting/ Joining to be released soon

The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for the latest updates.