NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday released the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1 provisional seat allotment result and the candidates who have applied for NEET UG counselling 2022 can check their provisional result PDF on the official website – mcc.nic.in.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result Declared at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

The MCC said it will announce the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 final result tomorrow, October 21. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Result Declared at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link

“It is for the information to all candidates that the provisional result for Round 1 of NEET UG 2022 Counselling is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 8 am of 21.10.2022 through email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com,” the MCC said in the notification. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 State Counselling to Begin Today at mcc.nic.in. Check Schedule, Documents Required Here

MCC also said in the notification that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change.

“The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” the MCC said.

However, the MCC advised candidates to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

Direct Link: NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result

The candidates need to know that the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 provisional result includes rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, course, allotted category, candidate category, and remarks.

If there is any grievance, the candidates can submit in the NEET UG round 1 provisional result to MCC of DGHS by 8 AM tomorrow through email at– mccresultquery@gmail.com.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s How To Check Round 1 Provisional Result