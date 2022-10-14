NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 choice-filling and locking process. The medical aspirants who have registered for NEET UG counselling can fill in their choices online on the official website- mcc.nic.in.Also Read - Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mock Allotment Result Declared. Final Result on Oct 15. Check Score on kea.kar.nic.in

In a statement, the MCC said that the NEET UG round 1 choice filling window will be available for the candidates till October 18 (11:55 PM). Moreover, the MCC has also activated the link for NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 reset/unlock registration option. The candidates who are eligible can apply for UG counselling reset or unlock registration option till October 17 (9 AM).

However, the MCC asked the candidates for confirming the fee structure or any other additional fee from the colleges especially Deemed Universities before filling up choices as All-India Quota (AIQ) colleges might have high fee structures.

The medical aspirants must take due care while filling choices for NEET UG round 1 counselling as they will not be able to make changes in choices once they are locked.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Fill Choices

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Click on the ‘NEET UG Counselling’ tab and log in with credentials

Go to the choice filling page and fill in maximum choices in order of preferences

Lock the preferences and click on the submit tab

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

And the candidates who have successfully registered and submitted the registration fee can only fill the NEET UG counselling 2022 choice filling form.

“During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule,” MCC said in a statement.