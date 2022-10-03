NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The candidates who were waiting for the NEET UG Counselling 2022, here comes a big update for them. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule for the candidates.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins on Oct 11 For AIQ at mcc.nic.in. Check Steps to Apply
As per the updates from the MCC, the NEET UG counselling dates for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER seats are available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.
According to the schedule released by the MCC, the NEET UG counselling round 1 registration and fee payment for seats will begin from October 11 and it will close on October 17, 2022.
In the official notification, the MCC said it will conduct the choice filling and locking process for 15 per cent AIQ seats from October 14 to 18, 2022.
Moreover, the NEET UG counselling round 1 verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from October 17 to 18, 2022.
NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule
Event
Dates
Round 1
Registration/ Payment
October 11 to October 17 (upto 11AM)
Choice filling/ Locking
October 14 to October 18 (upto 11:50PM)
Choice-locking from 3PM to 11:55PM on October 18
Verification
October 17 to October 18
Seat allotment
October 19 to October 20
Result
October 21
Reporting to the allotted institute
October 22 to October 28
Round 2
Registration/ Payment
November 2 to November 7
Choice filling/ Locking
November 3 to November 8
Choice-locking from 3PM to 11:55PM on November 8
Verification
November 7 to November 8
Seat allotment
November 9 to November 10
Result
November 11
Reporting to the allotted institute
November 12 to November 18
Mop-up round
Registration/ Payment
November 23 to November 28
Choice filling/ Locking
November 24 to November 29
Choice-locking from 3PM to 11:55PM on November 29
Verification
November 28 to November 29
Seat allotment
November 30 to December 1
Result
December 3
Reporting to the allotted institute
December 4 to December 10
Stray vacancy round
Seat allotment process
December 12 to December 13
Result
December 14
Reporting to the allotted institute
December 15 to December 20
The MCC said the processing of NEET UG seat allotment will be held between October 19 and 20. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21, 2022.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to do registration
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- Then, on the homepage, just click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.
- The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
- Then, you need to enter the required information and register on the portal.
- Now login and fill up the application form.
- Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
- Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking.
- Seat allotment result announcement.
- Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College.
- Take a printout of the application form.