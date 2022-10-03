NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The candidates who were waiting for the NEET UG Counselling 2022, here comes a big update for them. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule for the candidates.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins on Oct 11 For AIQ at mcc.nic.in. Check Steps to Apply

As per the updates from the MCC, the NEET UG counselling dates for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER seats are available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule released by the MCC, the NEET UG counselling round 1 registration and fee payment for seats will begin from October 11 and it will close on October 17, 2022.

In the official notification, the MCC said it will conduct the choice filling and locking process for 15 per cent AIQ seats from October 14 to 18, 2022.

Moreover, the NEET UG counselling round 1 verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from October 17 to 18, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule

Event

Dates

Round 1

Registration/ Payment

October 11 to October 17 (upto 11AM)

Choice filling/ Locking

October 14 to October 18 (upto 11:50PM)
Choice-locking from 3PM to 11:55PM on October 18

Verification

October 17 to October 18

Seat allotment

October 19 to October 20

Result

October 21

Reporting to the allotted institute

October 22 to October 28

Round 2

Registration/ Payment

November 2 to November 7

Choice filling/ Locking

November 3 to November 8
Choice-locking from 3PM to 11:55PM on November 8

Verification

November 7 to November 8

Seat allotment

November 9 to November 10

Result

November 11

Reporting to the allotted institute

November 12 to November 18

Mop-up round

Registration/ Payment

November 23 to November 28

Choice filling/ Locking

November 24 to November 29
Choice-locking from 3PM to 11:55PM on November 29

Verification

November 28 to November 29

Seat allotment

November 30 to December 1

Result

December 3

Reporting to the allotted institute

December 4 to December 10

Stray vacancy round

Seat allotment process

December 12 to December 13

Result

December 14

Reporting to the allotted institute

December 15 to December 20

The MCC said the processing of NEET UG seat allotment will be held between October 19 and 20. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to do registration

  • Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  • Then, on the homepage, just click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.
  • The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
  • Then, you need to enter the required information and register on the portal.
  • Now login and fill up the application form.
  • Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
  • Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking.
  • Seat allotment result announcement.
  • Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College.
  • Take a printout of the application form.