NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The candidates who were waiting for the NEET UG Counselling 2022, here comes a big update for them. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule for the candidates.

As per the updates from the MCC, the NEET UG counselling dates for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER seats are available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule released by the MCC, the NEET UG counselling round 1 registration and fee payment for seats will begin from October 11 and it will close on October 17, 2022.

In the official notification, the MCC said it will conduct the choice filling and locking process for 15 per cent AIQ seats from October 14 to 18, 2022.

Moreover, the NEET UG counselling round 1 verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from October 17 to 18, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule

Event Dates Round 1 Registration/ Payment October 11 to October 17 (upto 11AM) Choice filling/ Locking October 14 to October 18 (upto 11:50PM)

Choice-locking from 3PM to 11:55PM on October 18 Verification October 17 to October 18 Seat allotment October 19 to October 20 Result October 21 Reporting to the allotted institute October 22 to October 28 Round 2 Registration/ Payment November 2 to November 7 Choice filling/ Locking November 3 to November 8

Choice-locking from 3PM to 11:55PM on November 8 Verification November 7 to November 8 Seat allotment November 9 to November 10 Result November 11 Reporting to the allotted institute November 12 to November 18 Mop-up round Registration/ Payment November 23 to November 28 Choice filling/ Locking November 24 to November 29

Choice-locking from 3PM to 11:55PM on November 29 Verification November 28 to November 29 Seat allotment November 30 to December 1 Result December 3 Reporting to the allotted institute December 4 to December 10 Stray vacancy round Seat allotment process December 12 to December 13 Result December 14 Reporting to the allotted institute December 15 to December 20

The MCC said the processing of NEET UG seat allotment will be held between October 19 and 20. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to do registration