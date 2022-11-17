NEET UG Counselling 2022: AYUSH Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow on aaccc.gov.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The provisional seat allotment result of AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 will be released and then the candidates will be given the opportunity to raise their objections within the stipulated time.

NEET AYUSH UG Counselling will be held in four rounds – after round one, there will be round two, mop-up round and stray vacancy round.

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Result: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) on Thursday said it will announce the AYUSH NEET counselling 2022 round 1 result on Friday at aaccc.gov.in. After the results are declared, the seat allotment result for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) courses will be available on the official website- aaccc.gov.in. According to the Ayush revised counselling schedule, the seat allotment process will be held on November 16 and 17.

Notably, the AYUSH counselling is being held for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to Check Seat Allotment Result on Aaccc.gov.in

Visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in

Click on NEET UG 2022 round one allotment result link

Enter log-in credentials- roll nunber, date of birth

NEET UG 2022 round one allotment result will appear on screen

Download Round One allotment result, and take a print out for further reference.