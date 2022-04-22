NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday declared the provisional result for Special Stray Vacancy Round for the NEET UG 2021 Counselling. The candidates who could not secure a seat in the counselling rounds and completed the registrations for the Special Stray Vacancy can visit the official website mcc.nic.in to check the provisional results.Also Read - NEET SS Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration to Begin Today at mcc.nic.in| Check Steps to Register

The Medical Counselling Committee in the notification said in case of any discrepancies in the special stray vacancy round, the candidates can inform the same to the Medical Counselling Committee till 4 PM today. Candidates can send mail at mccresultquery@gmail.com. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases List of Students Debarred From Participating In Mop Up Round

The MCC said the Special Stray Vacancy round provisional result can be subjected to change as it is only indicative and added that candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seats in the provisional results and the results cannot be challenged before the court of Law. Also Read - NEET 2022 Registration: What Are The Documents Required

The MCC has also advised the candidates not to approach the allotted colleges or institutions on the basis of the provisional results of the Special Stray Vacancy round.

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2021 special stray vacancy round provisional result from the MCC website mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s How To Check Stray Vacancy Provisional Results