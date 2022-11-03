NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee has started the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice filling. The candidates can now check and file the form by visiting the official website of MCC i.e. mcc.nic.in. The process commenced today and will continue till November 8, 2022.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in; Check Schedule Here

The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes can be done from November 7 to November 8, 2022, according to the official notice released by the committee. The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 9 to 10, 2022. Seat allotment result will be announced on November 11, 2022. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Complete Schedule Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to fill choices

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can fill choice: Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Reporting Process Extended; Check Notification Here

Go to the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 link Enter the login details and click on submit. Fill the choices and click on submit. Your choices have been submitted and locked.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MCC.