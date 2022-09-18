NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest News: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the Counselling Schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) soon. Once released, NEET UG aspirants can download the NEET UG Counselling Schedule by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG entrance examination will be eligible to register for Counselling procedure in an online mode.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Likely Today for Grade 3, 4 Posts; Check Scores at sebaonline.org
MCC will conduct the NEET Counselling for 15 % All India Quota(AIQ) Seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in deemed central/ universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022. Also Read - CAT 2022 Registration Ends on Sept 21; Here's How to Apply at iimcat.ac.in
Check the name of the State Medical Education Directorates & Offices and its official website where Counselling related information is available.
As per NDTV Report, here is a list of the official websites along with the name of the authorities for NEET state counselling in different states. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Process To End on Sept 23, Check How to Apply
Name of the State
Check Counselling Authority
Check Official Website
Andhra Pradesh
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada
ntruhs.ap.nic.in
Arunachal Pradesh
Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh
apdhte.nic.in
Assam
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam
dme.assam.gov.in
Bihar
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Chandigarh (UT)
Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh
gmch.gov.in
Chhattisgarh
Directorate of Medical Education
cgdme.in
Goa
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa
dte.goa.gov.in
Gujarat
Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)
medadmgujarat.org
Haryana
Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana
dmer.haryana.gov.in
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations
jkbopee.gov.in
Jharkhand
Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board
jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Karnataka
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
kea.kar.nic.in
Kerala
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala
cee.kerala.gov.in
Madhya Pradesh
Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh
dme.mponline.gov.in
Maharashtra
State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra
cetcell.mahacet.org
Manipur
Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Manipur
manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
Meghalaya
Office of the Director of Health Services
meghealth.gov.in
Mizoram
Department of Higher and Technical Education
mc.mizoram.gov.in
Nagaland
Directorate of Technical Education
dtenagaland.org.in
Orissa
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee
ojee.nic.in
Puducherry
Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), Puducherry
centacpuducherry.in
Punjab
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
bfuhs.ac.in
Rajasthan
Website will be announced soon
Tamil Nadu
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu
tnmedicalselection.net
Tripura
Directorate of Medical Education
dme.tripura.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh
upneet.gov.in
Uttarakhand
Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU)
hnbumu.ac.in
West Bengal
Department of Health and Family Welfare
wbmcc.nic.in
It is to be noted that All India quota seats include seats at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for children of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, the 85 per cent state quota seats NEET UG counselling 2022 will be held by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental, medical colleges.
NTA declared the NEET UG 2022 result on September 7. Before the announcement of the NEET UG counselling dates, candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 entrance exam can check the list of top medical schools below.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India As Per NIRF Ranking
- Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Rank 3: Christian Medical College
- Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
- Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
- Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- Rank 11: King George`s Medical University
- Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
- Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
- Rank 14 : St. John’s Medical College
- Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
- Rank 16: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
- Rank 17: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
- Rank 18: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
- Rank 19: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
- Rank 20: S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
For more details, candidates are advised to go through the NEET UG Information Bulletin.