NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest News: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the Counselling Schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) soon. Once released, NEET UG aspirants can download the NEET UG Counselling Schedule by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG entrance examination will be eligible to register for Counselling procedure in an online mode.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Likely Today for Grade 3, 4 Posts; Check Scores at sebaonline.org

MCC will conduct the NEET Counselling for 15 % All India Quota(AIQ) Seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in deemed central/ universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022. Also Read - CAT 2022 Registration Ends on Sept 21; Here's How to Apply at iimcat.ac.in

Check the name of the State Medical Education Directorates & Offices and its official website where Counselling related information is available.

As per NDTV Report, here is a list of the official websites along with the name of the authorities for NEET state counselling in different states. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Process To End on Sept 23, Check How to Apply