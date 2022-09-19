NEET UG Counselling 2022 Tentative Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the Counselling Schedule for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) anytime soon. As per several news reports, the NEET UG Counselling is expected to begin from September 25. However, NEET Aspirants must note that the officials have not released any specific date/ time for the same. Once released, eligible candidates can register for the same through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. For the convenience of the NEET students, we have provided you with a list of documents that they need to keep ready for the counselling procedure.Also Read - Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For 22 Posts. Salary Upto Rs 27500

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Check List of Documents Here

NEET UG Admit Card/ NEET UG Hall ticket

NEET UG Rank Card

Date of Birth

Caste Certificate(if applicable)

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Address Proof

Migration Certificate

Character Certificate

Medical Fitness Certificate

Passport Size Photograph

The NEET AIQ Counselling process for 2022 will be divided into 4 phases: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and Stray Round. Those candidates who qualify NEET 2022 examination will be eligible to appear for the NEET Counselling process.

How to Check NEET UG Counselling Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “ UG Medical Counselling ” section.

” section. Now click on the Counselling Schedule option.

Enter the registration details.

Complete the MCC NEET 2022 registration process and pay the fee.

and pay the fee. Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking.

and locking. Seat allotment result announcement.

Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College.

This year, the NEET UG examination was held on July 17. NTA declared the NEET UG Result on September 07, 2022. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. This year, Rajasthan girl Tanishka bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule.