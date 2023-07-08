NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: MCC NEET PG Counselling Registration, UG Choice Filling, Seat Allotment At mcc.nic.in; Direct Link

Home

NEET UG/PG Counselling 2023 Schedule LIVE Updates: MCC is expected to conduct the NEET UG 2023 Counselling in the month of July 2023(tentatively). However, NEET PG 2023 Counselling is likely to begin from July 15, 2023.

NEET UG/PG Counselling 2023 Schedule LIVE Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) soon. Medical aspirants who have qualified the entrance examination can apply for the NEET UG/PG 2023 Round 1 Counselling by visiting the official website — . Going by the media reports, MCC is expected to conduct the NEET UG 2023 Counselling in the month of July 2023(tentatively). However, NEET PG 2023 Counselling is likely to begin from July 15, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule, Seat Matrix, Official Website, and others.

