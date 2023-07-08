Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: MCC NEET PG Counselling Registration, UG Choice Filling, Seat Allotment At mcc.nic.in; Direct Link
live

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: MCC NEET PG Counselling Registration, UG Choice Filling, Seat Allotment At mcc.nic.in; Direct Link

NEET UG/PG Counselling 2023 Schedule LIVE Updates: MCC is expected to conduct the NEET UG 2023 Counselling in the month of July 2023(tentatively). However, NEET PG 2023 Counselling is likely to begin from July 15, 2023.

Updated: July 8, 2023 9:01 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET counselling 2023, Bds admission eligibility,bds admission without neet,neet nta nic in,neet 2023,neet 2023 answer key,neet.nta.nic.in,NEET,NEET UG,NEET UG 2023,NEET UG 2023 answer key,NEET UG 2023 answer key released,NEET UG 2023 live,NEET UG 2023 answer key live,nta neet,nta neet answer key,nta answer key 2023 neet,neet 2023 answer key pdf,neet 2023 result date,neet exam answer key 2023,neet official answer key 2023,neet 2023 answer key by nta,neet.nta.nic,neet nta.nic.in,official answer key of neet 2023,neet ug result 2023,neet result 2023,nta neet 2023,nta neet result 2023,Education News,bds admission last date,bds course fees,bds admission last date 2023,bds admission 2023,bds admission in private colleges,bds admission neet marks,neet ug result,neet ug 2023 result date,neet ug answer key 2023,neet ug 2023 news,neet ug 2023 latest news,neet ug 2023 answer key by nta,when will neet ug counselling 2023 begin,NEET UG 2023 exam,NEET UG 2023 Counselling,Medical Counselling Committee,NEET UG,NEET UG 2023,MCC,NEET Counselling,NEET UG counselling 2023,NEET UG admission 2023,NEET UG 2023 admission,NEET UG result 2023,NEET UG 2023 result,NEET UG seat allotment 2023,NEET UG 2023 seat allotment,NEET UG counselling 2023 mop up round,NEET PG 2023 counselling revised schedule,NEET UG scorecard,when is neet pg 2023 counselling,mcc.nic.in,aiq seats,neet Ug counselling date,NEET,NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration,NEET 2023 counselling, Counselling of NEET 2023, NEET 2023, NEET, NEET admission, NEET counselling, NEET 2023 counselling registration, NEET counselling process, NEET 2023 counselling dates, NEET counselling seat matrix, MCC NEET counselling, NEET 2023, NEET 2023 results, NEET results 2023
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG/PG Counselling 2023 Schedule LIVE Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) soon. Medical aspirants who have qualified the entrance examination can apply for the NEET UG/PG 2023 Round 1 Counselling by visiting the official website — mcc.nic.in. Going by the media reports, MCC is expected to conduct the NEET UG 2023 Counselling in the month of July 2023(tentatively). However, NEET PG 2023 Counselling is likely to begin from July 15, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule, Seat Matrix, Official Website, and others.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 9:01 AM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: Explain NEET PG 2023 Counselling Rounds In Flowchart

    Round 1- AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB → AIQ Round 2-AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB → Mop-Up Round- AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB → Stray Vacancy- AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB. For AIQ and Central Universities/Institutes- MCC will conduct the counselling For Deemed Universities- Respective Deemed University will conduct the counselling.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: NEETUG/ PG 2023 Counselling Process Explained

    1. Registration: Candidates are required to register themselves online at mcc.nic.in.
    2. Payment of NEET UG Counselling Fee: The NEET U 2023 counselling application will be considered complete when applicants make the fee payment for NEET UG counselling round 1.
    3. Exercising and Locking Choices: Applicants will have to fill up the choice and give preferences of the college or institute they desire to get admission to.
    4. Seat Allotment List: MCC will release the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment list for candidates to check which college is allotted to them. Candidates will have to download the NEET seat allotment letter within the due dates.
    5. Reporting to the Allotted College: In the final step of NEET UG 2023 counselling, candidates will have to report to the allotted college.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.