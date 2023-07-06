Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: MCC to Release Round 1 Registration Schedule Likely This Week at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date: Although MCC has not yet officially announced the counselling schedule, media reports indicate that MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date will be announced this week.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to begin the round one registration procedure for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling anytime soon. Although MCC has not yet officially announced the counselling schedule, media reports indicate that MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date will be announced this week. Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website i.e.www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats.
Also Read:
- UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 Date: UPMSP 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results Today at upmsp.edu.in; How to Check
- UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Provisional Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Delayed, Direct Link
- CUET UG Answer Key 2023: NTA to Post Corrected Provisional Answer Key Every Night: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
Trending Now
All those candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2023 exam with the required cut-off marks will be considered eligible for counselling. The MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule PDF will be published only on the website – mcc.nic.in.
You may like to read
Urgent Attention all PwD Candidates of NEET-UG, 2023
All candidates who have registered themselves under the PwD quota in NEET-UG(2023) NTA form must note that the PwD portal for the generation of PwD certificates by the Designated Disability NEET screening Centres is now open. Hence, the candidates who are desirous to get a PwD seat through the MCC counselling process are required to get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability screening Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only.
“However, the candidates have to visit the designated Disability NEET Screening Centres for physical examination and quantification of their disability and obtain PwD certificate generated online by the centre. No other certificate except the one generated through the MCC portal in online mode will be accepted at the time of admission,” MCC in an official notification said. Check notice here.
MCC Official Website
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration EXPLAINED
- Registration: Candidates are required to register themselves online at mcc.nic.in.
- Payment of NEET UG Counselling Fee: The NEET U 2023 counselling application will be considered complete when applicants make the fee payment for NEET UG counselling round 1.
- Exercising and Locking Choices: Applicants will have to fill up the choice and give preferences of the college or institute they desire to get admission to.
- Seat Allotment List: MCC will release the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment list for candidates to check which college is allotted to them. Candidates will have to download the NEET seat allotment letter within the due dates.
- Reporting to the Allotted College: In the final step of NEET UG 2023 counselling, candidates will have to report to the allotted college.
NEET UG Counselling 2023: List Of Documents Required
- NEET UG admit card, rank card
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)
- Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate)
- Category certificate (Other than general)
- Character certificate
- Medical Fitness certificate
- Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)
NEET Counselling 2023- Previous Year Closing Ranks
|NEET Counselling 2023- Previous Year Closing Ranks
|NEET MBBS Cut off Closing Rank 2022 (round 1)
|NEET MBBS Cut off Closing Rank 2022 (round 1)
|Institute
|NEET MBBS Cut off Closing Rank 2022 (round 1)
|NEET MBBS Cut off Closing Rank 2021 (round 1)
|AIIMS, Delhi
|55
|53
|JIPMER, Puducherry
|302
|1448
|Bahiramjee Jijibhai Medical College, Pune
|1642
|214
|Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|91
|87
|VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|129
|128
Candidates are advised to go through these important questions related to the scheme of counselling before registering on the MCC website, in order to understand the scheme of counseling.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you