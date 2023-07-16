Home

Education

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Underway at medadmgujarat.org; Check Fee, Schedule Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Underway at medadmgujarat.org; Check Fee, Schedule Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates: A candidate can purchase PIN from the website till 1:00 PM of July 27, 2023.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Underway at medadmgujarat.org; Check Fee, Schedule Here.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will open the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023 registrations. All those MBBS aspirants who wish to apply for Gujarat NEET UG counselling can purchase the pin and register themselves on the official website — medadmgujarat.org. A candidate can purchase PIN from the website till 1:00 PM of July 27, 2023.

Trending Now

After online Registration, a candidate has to take a prior appointment for the Documents Verification and submission of self-attested photocopies of Documents at the Help Center. Candidates, themselves can select the Date

and Help Center for Documents verification at the time of printing the Registration Slip.

You may like to read

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

SERIAL NUMBER NAME OF THE EVENT IMPORTANT DATES LAST DATE 1 Online PIN purchase

from the website of the admission committee 15/07/2023 10:00 am 24/07/2023 01:00 pm 2 For Online Registration 15/07/2023 10:00 am 24/07/2023 05:00 pm 3 Documents Verification

and Submission of

photocopies of

Documents at Help

Center 17/07/2023 10:00 am 25/07/2023 05:00 pm

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Fee

The Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023 document verification process will close on July 25. For Online Registration, the PIN can be purchased online on payment of Rs. 1000/- (Non-refundable) + Rs.10,000 (Refundable

Security Deposit) = Total Rs.11,000/-.

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Non-Refundable Fee Rs 1,000 Refundable Security Deposit Rs.11,000

For NRI Candidates only: After online application, they have to submit Demand Draft of Rs.10,000/- in favor of “ACPUGMEC”, payable at Gandhinagar as a processing fee at the office of ACPUGMEC, GMERS Medical College,Gandhinagar Only.

For Local Quota: Candidates who want to apply in Local Quota Seats of Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College,Ahmedabad or Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education & Research (SMIMER), Surat. Candidate in

addition to online registration, must obtain certificate that he/she is local student of Ahmedabad/Surat city from Dean of respective institute, for this candidate has to contact respective college.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: Application Form

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online?

Visit the official website – medadmgujarat.org On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Undergraduate Admission.” Now, click on the “Log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission” link. Purchase PIN then proceed to Register for the Gujarat NEET UG counselling. Fill the important information. Upload documents, as required. Now, Cross-verify details. Pay the application fee. Submit, Download, and take a printout of the Gujarat NEET UG application form for further reference.

For more details, visit the official website of the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES