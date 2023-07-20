Top Recommended Stories

NEET UG Counselling 2023 LIVE: MCC NEET Counselling Registration Link at mcc.nic.in Soon; Direct Link

NEET UG Counselling 2023 LIVE: The MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 registration link will be activated shortly on the official portal – mcc.nic.in.

Updated: July 20, 2023 8:55 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ahead of the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations.
NEET UG Counselling 2023 LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2023 round 1 fresh registration process today, July 20, 2023. The MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 registration link will be activated shortly on the official portal – mcc.nic.in. Meanwhile, the fee payment facility will remain open till 8:00 PM on July 25. The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on NEET UG Counselling 2023. 

Live Updates

  • 8:55 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2023 LIVE: Number of Rounds MCC will conduct for NEET Counselling

    There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Round 3 (earlier known as AIQ Mop-Up Round) and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2023 LIVE: MCC NEET Counselling Registration Schedule

    AME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES
    Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC Verification of Tentative SeatMatrix by the participating Institutes and NMC from 20th July, 2023 to 21st July, 2023
    Registration/Payment 20th July, 2023 to 25th July, 2023 (up to12:00 NOON) only as per Server Time Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM of 25th July, 2023 as per Server Time
    Choice Filling/ Locking 22nd July, 2023 to 26th July, 2023 (up to 11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023) only as per Server Time

    Choice Locking will be available from 03:00 P.M of 26th July, 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023 as per Server Time
    Processing of Seat Allotment 27th July, 2023 to 28th July, 2023
    Result 29th July, 2023
    Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal 30th July, 2023
    Reporting/ Joining 31st July, 2023 to 4th Aug, 2023
    Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC 5th Aug, 2023 to 6th Aug, 2023
  • 8:34 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2023 LIVE: MCC NEET Counselling Registration Dates

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2023 round 1 fresh registration process today, July 20, 2023.

