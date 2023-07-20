Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
NEET UG Counselling 2023 LIVE: MCC NEET Counselling Registration Link at mcc.nic.in Soon; Direct Link
NEET UG Counselling 2023 LIVE: The MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 registration link will be activated shortly on the official portal – mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG Counselling 2023 LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2023 round 1 fresh registration process today, July 20, 2023. The MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 registration link will be activated shortly on the official portal – mcc.nic.in. Meanwhile, the fee payment facility will remain open till 8:00 PM on July 25. The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on NEET UG Counselling 2023.
Also Read:
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you