NEET UG Counselling 2023: Check MCC Schedule, Fees, Registration Dates, Documents Required Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates:As per reports, NEET UG counselling process is likely to commence in July, the detailed schedule will be available on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is the competent authority for conducting the counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) for eligible candidates. As per reports, NEET UG counselling process is likely to commence in July, the detailed schedule will be available on the official website — mcc.nic.in. The Committee will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2023 in four rounds. These are AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Candidates declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Undergraduate Seats (MBBS/BDS) only will be eligible for the online allotment process for the All India Quota Seats. Fresh registrations will only be done in AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round only. Check important dates, official websites, registration dates, and seat allotment dates below.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: Check Schedule Here

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES, SCHEDULE HERE Registration/Payment to be announced soon Choice Filling/ Locking to be announced soon Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes to be announced soon Processing of Seat Allotment to be announced soon Result to be announced soon Reporting to be announced soon

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling Registration: Check Step-by-Step Process

In the NEET UG 2023 counselling session, eligible candidates must register, choose a course and colleges, and pay the fee. The seat will be assigned based on the choices made by the aspirants, NEET 2023 rank, seat availability, and reservation. Check step by step guide for round 1 registration below.

Main counseling Registration which will include payment of Non-Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made). Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices. Process of Seat Allotment Round-1 Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round.- (Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college.)

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling Registration: Seat Matrix

The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. NEET UG is the only single largest entrance examination held for admission into medical and dental colleges.

When Will NEET UG 2023 Counselling Begin?

The exact start date of NEET Counselling 2023 has not yet been announced. However, following the announcement of the NEET results, the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule PDF will now be made available on the official website by the counselling authorities.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Application Fees

For (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing

Name of the Candidates NEET UG 2023 Counselling Application/Registration Fee UR And EWS candidates Rs. 1000(Registration) SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates Rs 500(Registration) UR/EWS candidates Rs.10,000(Refundable security amount) SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates Rs 5,000 (Refundable security amount)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Documents Required For Counselling

What documents are required at the time of Joining/ Reporting in allotted Medical/ Dental/Nursing College?

Original documents (along with attested photocopies of documents) for admission to under- graduate medical/dental/nursing courses for admission to allotted college are required at the time of joining in allotted Medical / Dental College are as mentioned below.

Allotment Letter issued by MCC Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA. Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA. Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same) Class 10th Certificate Class 10+2 Certificate Class 10+2 Marks Sheet Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form. Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport) For NRI candidates following documents are mandatory: Passport copy of sponsorer, embassy certificate

b) Sponsorship affidavit (stating that sponsorer is ready to bear the expenses for the whole duration of study). Relationship Affidavit (Relation of Candidate with the sponsorer) For OCI/PIO/Foreign national candidates citizenship certificate/ card number documents are mandatory. Caste Certificate (if applicable) PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Medical Colleges Of India

The Ministry of Education releases National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) every year. These are the lists of top medical colleges as per NIRF 2023.

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore. Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore. Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry. Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Rank 8: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Rank 9: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Rank 10: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Candidates will have to log on to the website www.mcc.nic.in (which will be operational shortly) to get registered and then fill in choices.

