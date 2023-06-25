Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2023: Check MCC Schedule, Fees, Registration Dates, Documents Required Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Check MCC Schedule, Fees, Registration Dates, Documents Required Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates:As per reports, NEET UG counselling process is likely to commence in July, the detailed schedule will be available on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

Updated: June 25, 2023 1:51 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET counselling 2023, Bds admission eligibility,bds admission without neet,neet nta nic in,neet 2023,neet 2023 answer key,neet.nta.nic.in,NEET,NEET UG,NEET UG 2023,NEET UG 2023 answer key,NEET UG 2023 answer key released,NEET UG 2023 live,NEET UG 2023 answer key live,nta neet,nta neet answer key,nta answer key 2023 neet,neet 2023 answer key pdf,neet 2023 result date,neet exam answer key 2023,neet official answer key 2023,neet 2023 answer key by nta,neet.nta.nic,neet nta.nic.in,official answer key of neet 2023,neet ug result 2023,neet result 2023,nta neet 2023,nta neet result 2023,Education News,bds admission last date,bds course fees,bds admission last date 2023,bds admission 2023,bds admission in private colleges,bds admission neet marks,neet ug result,neet ug 2023 result date,neet ug answer key 2023,neet ug 2023 news,neet ug 2023 latest news,neet ug 2023 answer key by nta,when will neet ug counselling 2023 begin,NEET UG 2023 exam,NEET UG 2023 Counselling,Medical Counselling Committee,NEET UG,NEET UG 2023,MCC,NEET Counselling,NEET UG counselling 2023,NEET UG admission 2023,NEET UG 2023 admission,NEET UG result 2023,NEET UG 2023 result,NEET UG seat allotment 2023,NEET UG 2023 seat allotment,NEET UG counselling 2023 mop up round,NEET PG 2023 counselling revised schedule,NEET UG scorecard,when is neet pg 2023 counselling,mcc.nic.in,aiq seats,neet Ug counselling date,NEET,NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration,NEET 2023 counselling, Counselling of NEET 2023, NEET 2023, NEET, NEET admission, NEET counselling, NEET 2023 counselling registration, NEET counselling process, NEET 2023 counselling dates, NEET counselling seat matrix, MCC NEET counselling, NEET 2023, NEET 2023 results, NEET results 2023
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is the competent authority for conducting the counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) for eligible candidates. As per reports, NEET UG counselling process is likely to commence in July, the detailed schedule will be available on the official website — mcc.nic.in. The Committee will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2023 in four rounds. These are AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Also Read:

Candidates declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Undergraduate Seats (MBBS/BDS) only will be eligible for the online allotment process for the All India Quota Seats. Fresh registrations will only be done in AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round only. Check important dates, official websites, registration dates, and seat allotment dates below.

You may like to read

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: Check Schedule Here

NAME OF THE EVENTCHECK IMPORTANT DATES, SCHEDULE HERE
Registration/Payment to be announced soon
Choice Filling/ Locking to be announced soon
Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes to be announced soon
Processing of Seat Allotment to be announced soon
Result to be announced soon
Reporting to be announced soon

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling Registration: Check Step-by-Step Process 

In the NEET UG 2023 counselling session, eligible candidates must register, choose a course and colleges, and pay the fee. The seat will be assigned based on the choices made by the aspirants, NEET 2023 rank, seat availability, and reservation. Check step by step guide for round 1 registration below.

  1. Main counseling Registration which will include payment of Non-Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made).
  2. Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.
  3. Process of Seat Allotment Round-1
  4. Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website
  5. Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round.- (Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college.)

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling Registration: Seat Matrix

The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. NEET UG is the only single largest entrance examination held for admission into medical and dental colleges.

When Will NEET UG 2023 Counselling Begin?

The exact start date of NEET Counselling 2023 has not yet been announced. However, following the announcement of the NEET results, the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule PDF will now be made available on the official website by the counselling authorities.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Application Fees

For (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing

Name of the CandidatesNEET UG 2023 Counselling Application/Registration Fee
UR And EWS candidatesRs. 1000(Registration)
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidatesRs 500(Registration)
UR/EWS candidatesRs.10,000(Refundable security amount)
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidatesRs 5,000 (Refundable security amount)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Documents Required For Counselling

What documents are required at the time of Joining/ Reporting in allotted Medical/ Dental/Nursing College?

Original documents (along with attested photocopies of documents) for admission to under- graduate medical/dental/nursing courses for admission to allotted college are required at the time of joining in allotted Medical / Dental College are as mentioned below.

  1. Allotment Letter issued by MCC
  2. Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.
  3. Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.
  4. Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)
  5. Class 10th Certificate
  6. Class 10+2 Certificate
  7. Class 10+2 Marks Sheet
  8. Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.
  9. Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)
  10. For NRI candidates following documents are mandatory: Passport copy of sponsorer, embassy certificate
    b) Sponsorship affidavit (stating that sponsorer is ready to bear the expenses for the whole duration of study). Relationship Affidavit (Relation of Candidate with the sponsorer)
  11. For OCI/PIO/Foreign national candidates citizenship certificate/ card number documents are mandatory.
  12. Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  13. PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Medical Colleges Of India

The Ministry of Education releases National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) every year. These are the lists of top medical colleges as per NIRF 2023.

  1. Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
  2. Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.
  3. Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore.
  4. Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore.
  5. Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry.
  6. Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
  7. Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
  8. Rank 8: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
  9. Rank 9: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
  10. Rank 10: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Candidates will have to log on to the website www.mcc.nic.in (which will be operational shortly) to get registered and then fill in choices.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.