Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration For MBBS, BDS Programmes At bfuhs.ac.in; Last Date To Apply June 20

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Candidates can apply for admission to the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS, and Bachelor of Dental Surgery, BDS programmes at the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: All those candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2023 exam with the required cut-off marks will be considered eligible for counselling.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) in Punjab has started the registration process for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023. Candidates can apply for admission to the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS, and Bachelor of Dental Surgery, BDS programmes at the official website – bfuhs.ac.in. The last date to apply for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 is July 20 (Thursday). Candidates should also note that the last date for online payment of the registration fee is July 21 (Friday).

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Step To Register

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in On the home page, click on the ‘Admissions’ tab above and select MBBS/BDS courses and a new page will open. Select the link ‘Click here to apply online for MBBS/BDS Admissions under NEET UG 2023’ A new tab will open, register yourself and login Fill in the application form as asked and pay the application fees Upload the required documents and submit Download the PDF of the application form and print a hard copy of the same for further references.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Important Dates To Know

The eligibility verification for minority candidates for BDS/MBBS courses will be held on July 24 (Monday) and July 25 (Tuesday).

The last date to submit the physical application form is July 25 (Tuesday).

The provisional merit list will be available on July 26 (Wednesday).

will be available on July 26 (Wednesday). Candidates can raise objections regarding the provisional merit list by July 27 (Thursday).

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Rules To Follow For Registration Process

Candidates are requested to upload their photograph, signature,

thumb impression and other documents in time to avoid inconvenience.

Filling more than one application form may cause rejection of your application.

Application form will be automatically locked after cut off date. So, candidates need to take a printout of the application form for future reference

Uploading compulsory sworn declaration is mandatory with application form in first step, otherwise application form will not be accepted.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in

Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Click on the UG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.

