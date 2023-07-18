Home

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration to Start on July 20: Here’s How To Do Choice Filling

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration: Candidates also need to confirm their eligibility and domicile status at mcc.nic.in for institutional quota seats at central universities, JIPMER.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ahead of the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations.

NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) counselling registration is all set to start on July 20 according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For the counselling, the MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 application form will be available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, from July 20. The eligible candidates, who passed the NEET UG exam in 2023 and plan to enrol in MBBS, BDS, or other medical programmes, need to attend counselling in order to be considered for the seats.

Candidates need to finish the NEET UG choice filling to be eligible for seat allocation, and make payment after registering. First, the MCC will create a provisional NEET UG counselling merit list based on the student’s choices of colleges.

Ahead of the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations. To be eligible for a seat, candidates must complete the NEET UG 2023 choice filling application and submit the prescribed fee after enrolling.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Here’s how to do choice filling

First log in to mcc.nic.in to access the MCC NEET counselling website.

After this, you need to sign up by providing the necessary information.

Then, you will have to use the generated credentials to log in.

Here, you will have to review the whole list of medical colleges, seats, and courses that are offered.

You need to prioritise preferences for MBBS colleges and courses after reviewing all of the colleges.

Then, you need to mark your final choice of college and submit it before the deadline.

Seats Available For MCC NEET UG Counselling

These below-mentioned seats will be subject to NEET counselling 2023, which will be administered by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

All-India quota (AIQ) seats of 15%.

Institutional Quota – internal candidates of central universities

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

University of Delhi (DU)

Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi,

