Home

Education

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Begins Soon; Result on July 29

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Begins Soon; Result on July 29

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Schedule: The MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 registration link will be available on the official portal - mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule announced on mcc.nic.in, check dates here.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2023 round 1 fresh registration process on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 registration link will be available on the official portal – mcc.nic.in. Meanwhile, the fee payment facility will remain open till 8:00 PM on July 25.

Trending Now

According to the NEET UG counselling schedule, the choice-filling window will remain open till 11:55 PM on July 26 as per the server time. While, the choice locking will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on July 26.

You may like to read

The NEET UG counselling round 1 provisional allotment result will be declared on July 29. The commencement of reporting at the allotted college by the eligible candidates will be held from July 31 to August 4.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC Verification of Tentative SeatMatrix by the participating Institutes and NMC from 20th July, 2023 to 21st July, 2023 Registration/Payment 20th July, 2023 to 25th July, 2023 (up to12:00 NOON) only as per Server Time Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM of 25th July, 2023 as per Server Time Choice Filling/ Locking 22nd July, 2023 to 26th July, 2023 (up to 11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023) only as per Server Time Choice Locking will be available from 03:00 P.M of 26th July, 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 27th July, 2023 to 28th July, 2023 Result 29th July, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal 30th July, 2023 Reporting/ Joining 31st July, 2023 to 4th Aug, 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC 5th Aug, 2023 to 6th Aug, 2023

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1: Steps To Register At mcc.nic.in

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) – mcc.nic.in Click on the NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 registration link. Enter the necessary login credentials. Fill up the application form. Pay the fee and click on submit option. Download the confirmation page and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details related to the scheme of counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES