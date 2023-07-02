Home

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Starts Soon; List Of Documents Required

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration: Medical aspirants who have registered and qualified the entrance examination can apply for the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to begin the round one registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling soon. Medical aspirants who have registered and qualified the entrance examination can apply for the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling on the official website — mcc.nic.in. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 Counselling is slated to begin in the month of July 2023. However, no specific date and time has been announced by the Competent Authority.

The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes).

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration EXPLAINED

Registration: Candidates are required to register themselves online at . Payment of NEET UG Counselling Fee: The NEET U 2023 counselling application will be considered complete when applicants make the fee payment for NEET UG counselling round 1. Exercising and Locking Choices: Applicants will have to fill up the choice and give preferences of the college or institute they desire to get admission to. Seat Allotment List: MCC will release the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment list for candidates to check which college is allotted to them. Candidates will have to download the NEET seat allotment letter within the due dates. Reporting to the Allotted College: In the final step of NEET UG 2023 counselling, candidates will have to report to the allotted college.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Check Complete Schedule Here

Registration/Payment: to be announced soon

Choice Filling/ Locking: to be announced soon

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes: to be announced soon

Processing of Seat Allotment: to be announced soon

Result: to be announced soon

Reporting: to be announced soon

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List Of Documents Required

NEET UG admit card, rank card Photograph of the candidate Signature of the candidate DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate) Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate) Category certificate (Other than general) Character certificate Medical Fitness certificate Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: How to Apply Online?

In this article, we have provided you with the step-by-step guide to register for the round 1 counselling process. Check the steps below.

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

For more details related to the scheme of counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee.

