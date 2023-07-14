NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Starts July 20; List Of Documents Required

Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the round one registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling from Thursday, July 20, 2023. MBBS aspirants can apply for the NEET UG 2023 round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in.

“For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days,” MCC in an official notification said.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule PDF: Direct Link

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC Verification of Tentative SeatMatrix by the participating Institutes and NMC from 20th July, 2023 to 21st July, 2023 Registration/Payment 20th July, 2023 to 25th July, 2023 (up to12:00 NOON) only as per Server Time Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM of 25th July, 2023 as per Server Time Choice Filling/ Locking 22nd July, 2023 to 26th July, 2023 (up to 11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023) only as per Server Time Choice Locking will be available from 03:00 P.M of 26th July, 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 27th July, 2023 to 28th July, 2023 Result 29th July, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal 30th July, 2023 Reporting/ Joining 31st July, 2023 to 4th Aug, 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC 5th Aug, 2023 to 6th Aug, 2023

The NEET UG counselling 2022 registrations and fee payment will be conducted from July 20 to 25, 2023. Aspirants can fill up the choices and lock their preferences between July 22 to July 26. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be released by the MCC on July 29.

