NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts Today At mcc.nic.in; FAQs, Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: If going by the official counselling schedule, the NEET UG counselling 2023 registration window is available till July 25.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ahead of the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 choice-filling and locking process will commence today, July 22, 2023. The candidates who have registered for round one NEET UG counselling can fill in and lock their preferences by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in till July 26 (11:55 PM). If going by the official counselling schedule, the NEET UG counselling 2023 registration window is available till July 25.

“Candidates are advised to confirm the fee structure/ any other additional fee from the colleges especially Deemed Universities before filling up choices for the same. Some All-India Quota colleges might have high fee structure, therefore confirmation about the fee should be made before hand, and MCC of DGHS takes no responsibility of the fee structure of the colleges and will not entertain any request or complaint regarding Fee Structure,” MCC in an official notification said.

Questions You Must Ask Regarding NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling, Locking Process

Is there any restriction for filling up number of choices of Institution (College) (and courses i.e. MBBS, BDS and B.Sc. Nursing) in choice filling form?

No, you can give as many choices as you wish during online choice filling. However choices should be in order of candidates’ preference. There will be common software for AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities/B.Sc. Nursing/AIIMS/JIPMER/AMU /BHU for filling up choices.

Is it necessary to fill up the choices and lock the choices to get seat allotted? Or I will be allotted seat automatically from leftover seats?

After online registration (registration is compulsory to take part in online allotment process, before the round -1 during specified registration period), you have to fill in choice of Institutions/colleges/courses in order of your preference. Once choice is filled in, it can be modified before locking it. During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule. If you don’t register and fill in choices during registration period, you will not be allotted any seat. Please also note that registration will be available once before allotment of round-1, before starting of round-2, before start of Round 3 and before Stray vacancy Round.

“Don’t wait till the last minute to Register and Lock your choices and to take a printout. Please go through your submitted choices before locking, as once you lock the choices they cannot be modified or changed even if you have made a mistake. It may result in allotment of a seat which you never wanted. (Please note that the choices once locked cannot be unlocked even from MCC),” reads the official notification.

Can I modify my choices during the period of “Exercising of Choices and Locking” (during first round) and “Fresh Choice submission and locking for 2nd Round and subsequent rounds”.

Yes, you can modify, add or delete your choices during this period, beforeyou lock your choices. But once you lock your Choices then you cannot modify. However, the registration (of New Users) is permitted up to specific date as

mentioned in Counseling Schedule.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 For 15% AIQ

The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes). Aspirants who have registered for NEET counselling are eligible to fill and lock choices. They are suggested to fill in the choices in the order of preferences and verify before locking as choices once locked can not be modified.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Fill Choices?

Go to the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ tab and log in with credentials. Go to the choice filling portal. Now, fill in the maximum choices in order of preferences Lock the preferences and click on the submit option. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The MCC will declare the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result on July 29, 2023. There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Round 3 (earlier known as AIQ Mop-Up Round) and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. For more details, visit the official website of MCC.

