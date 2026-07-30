NEET UG Counselling 2026 dates awaited; MCC’s official website says schedule ‘will updated soon’

The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will publish the NEET UG Counselling schedule on its website, mcc.nic.in.

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The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will publish the NEET UG Counselling schedule on its website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate(NEET UG) will be eligible to appear for the NEET UG Counselling. The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses.

MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC Authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them.

MCC will conduct the Counselling for:

A. 15% All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS Seats of States

B. 100% MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU OPEN

C. AIIMS Open seats- 100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India

D. JIPMER Open (Puducherry/ Karaikal) & Internal seats (Domicile)

E. AMU Open & Internal seats

F. 85% Internal quota/domicile seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

G. Jamia Open seats- Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) & Internal seats

H. 15% All India Quota Seats of ESIC & Insured Persons quota seats

I. AFMC – Only registration

J. 100% B.Sc (Nursing) of selected Central B.Sc. Nursing Institutes

K. Counselling under MCC shall include 100% seats of Deemed Universities, including 15% NRI seats

This year’s examination witnessed an extraordinary scale, with nearly 20 lakh candidates appearing at 5,440 centres spread across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations. Out of these, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes. The examination was conducted in 13 languages, reflecting the diversity of participation across the nation. Women candidates have once again demonstrated remarkable performance, accounting for more than 58 per cent of the qualified pool. Interestingly, women also recorded a higher qualification rate than men, with 56.8 per cent of those who appeared clearing the test compared to 55.1 per cent of men.

Merit list seats other than 15% All India Quota

NTA will provide All India Rank and Result will be shared with the DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India and Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India along with National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) to provide the same to the counselling authorities.

In 2025, the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) conducted Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, Online Stray Vacancy Round for All India Quota (15%)/ Deemed/Central Universities/ All AIIMS Institutes/ JIPMER (Puducherry & Karaikal).