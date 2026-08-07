NEET UG Counselling 2026: Has MCC NEET Round 1 choice filling been postponed? Here’s what we know so far

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Has MCC Round 1 choice filling been postponed? Read here.

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NEET UG Counselling 2026: Has MCC NEET Round 1 choice filling been postponed? Here's what we know so far(NEET Exam- File image)

MCC NEET Counselling: NEET UG counselling 2026 is underway. According to an official notice, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the Round 1 choice-filling process. In the notice, MCC wrote, “This is for the information of candidates that the Choice Filling for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2026, which was scheduled to start from 06.08.2026, will now commence by 12:00 Noon of 08.08.2026 in view of the NMC notification with respect to PwBD candidates issued vide Letter No. U11021/24204/PwBD /2026/ UGMEB dated 05.08.2026.” As per this notice, NEET UG Counselling Round 1 choice filling will begin by 12:00 PM on August 8.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Has MCC NEET Round 1 choice filling been postponed?

However, the official notice announcing the revised schedule was not available on the MCC’s website at the time of writing, leaving candidates unable to verify the update through the official portal. According to the previous NEET UG Counselling schedule, the choice filling process was scheduled to be held from August 6 to August 13, 2026. Meanwhile, the Choice Locking will commence from 04:00 PM on August 12 up to 11:00 AM on August 13, 2026

(as per Server Time).

As per the counselling scheme followed till 2025, all the steps of counselling like reporting, upgradation and resignation required a l l t h e candidates to physically report at the allotted institute and complete the admission/ upgradation/ resignation formalities on the portal provided to institutes by MCC. Candidates willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3 had to report at the allotted institute/college with original documents and complete the admission formalities. The candidate’s willingness for upgradation from one round to another was submitted by the allotted institute on the portal. However, this year to ease the process for the Candidates, following changes have been made in the counselling scheme in larger interest of candidates and to make counselling process convenient and hassle free:

Depending on Willingness for Upgradation, candidates will be divided in two categories: