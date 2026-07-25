NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC NEET Counselling schedule awaited for MBBS admission; check details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2026. Meanwhile, the CJP protest over the alleged NEET paper leak continues, with MBBS aspirants awaiting an official announcement on the counselling process.

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People participate in a Tiranga protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and expressing solidarity with students protesting at Jantar Mantar, in Mumbai, Friday, July 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday said that even though it welcomes the decision of educational reforms and the amendments to The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, established to tackle the problem of paper leaks, the main demand remains Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The latest development comes hours before the third round of talks with the Centre. Earlier on Friday, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh held the second round of talks with the CJP at the Constitution Club, where the government had told the CJP delegation that they would get back on their demands. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Saturday morning made it clear that there was no point in further discussions if the government was not ready to sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

When will MCC release the NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule for MBBS admissions?

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will release the NEET UG Counselling schedule on its official website. At present, thousands of students are demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Meanwhile, admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be

done through NEET (UG) – 2026.

Also Read: UGC NET Answer Key 2026 delay leaves aspirants in limbo; Students urge NTA to release answer key, declare results

The following are the seats available under different quotas:

All India Quota Seats

State Government Quota Seats

Seats available for admission in Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities

State/Self-financed merit list/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University

Central Pool Quota Seats

All seats including NRI Quota as well as “self-financed merit list”, are in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges.

Seats available for admission in AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER.

The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC Authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other

Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them.

Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them. The counselling for admission to the seats under the control of State Governments/ UT Administrations / State Universities/ Institutions shall be conducted by the designated authorities of the State Governments as per the notifications issued separately by the authorities concerned.

AACCC (All-India Ayush Central Counselling Committee) shall be the counselling authority for AIQ with respect to BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses under NCISM. AACCC shall also be the Counselling Authority for AIQ with respect to BHMS under NCH.

What is the latest update on NEET UG Counselling 2026 amid the CJP protest?

An All India Merit List of the qualified candidates shall be prepared based on All India Rank in the Merit List of the NEET (UG) – 2026 and candidates shall be admitted to Undergraduate Medical Courses from the said list only, with existing reservation policy. NTA will only provide All India Rank to candidates while counselling authorities will invite applications for Counselling and a merit list shall be drawn based on All India Rank by the counselling authorities. Admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses within the respective categories shall be based solely on All India Rank as per merit list of NEET (UG) – 2026.

Online counselling would be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services for Undergraduate Medical Courses. Information for online counselling would only be available on the MCC website (https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/) for Undergraduate Medical/Dental Courses.

MCC is conducting Counselling for:

A. 15% All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS Seats of States

B. 100% MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU OPEN

C. AIIMS Open seats- 100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India

D. JIPMER Open (Puducherry/ Karaikal) & Internal seats (Domicile)

E. AMU Open & Internal seats

F. 85% Internal quota/domicile seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

G. Jamia Open seats- Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) & Internal seats

H. 15% All India Quota Seats of ESIC & Insured Persons quota seats

I. AFMC – Only registration

J. 100% B.Sc (Nursing) of selected Central B.Sc. Nursing Institutes

K. Counselling under MCC shall include 100% seats of Deemed Universities, including 15% NRI seats.

According to the MCC NEET UG Counselling information bulletin 2025, there was four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode. At present, neither MCC nor NTA has released any date and time for the commencement of the NEET UG counselling.