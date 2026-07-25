New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday said that even though it welcomes the decision of educational reforms and the amendments to The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, established to tackle the problem of paper leaks, the main demand remains Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The latest development comes hours before the third round of talks with the Centre. Earlier on Friday, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh held the second round of talks with the CJP at the Constitution Club, where the government had told the CJP delegation that they would get back on their demands. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Saturday morning made it clear that there was no point in further discussions if the government was not ready to sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will release the NEET UG Counselling schedule on its official website. At present, thousands of students are demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Meanwhile, admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be
done through NEET (UG) – 2026.
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The following are the seats available under different quotas:
AACCC (All-India Ayush Central Counselling Committee) shall be the counselling authority for AIQ with respect to BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses under NCISM. AACCC shall also be the Counselling Authority for AIQ with respect to BHMS under NCH.
An All India Merit List of the qualified candidates shall be prepared based on All India Rank in the Merit List of the NEET (UG) – 2026 and candidates shall be admitted to Undergraduate Medical Courses from the said list only, with existing reservation policy. NTA will only provide All India Rank to candidates while counselling authorities will invite applications for Counselling and a merit list shall be drawn based on All India Rank by the counselling authorities. Admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses within the respective categories shall be based solely on All India Rank as per merit list of NEET (UG) – 2026.
Online counselling would be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services for Undergraduate Medical Courses. Information for online counselling would only be available on the MCC website (https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/) for Undergraduate Medical/Dental Courses.
MCC is conducting Counselling for:
According to the MCC NEET UG Counselling information bulletin 2025, there was four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode. At present, neither MCC nor NTA has released any date and time for the commencement of the NEET UG counselling.
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