NEET UG 2023 Counselling: No Supplementary Batches For MBBS Students From This Year

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: There shall be no supplementary batches. Partial attendance of examination in any subject shall be counted as an attempt.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The National Medical Commission(NMC) in its new regulations has proposed a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) merit list. As per the recently published guidelines under the Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023, the apex regulator of medical education has set the academic calendar for all MBBS courses, with admission processes to be completed mandatorily by the end of August.

No supplementary batches for MBBS students from this year

In addition to it, the regulations by the National Medical Commission (NMC) also do away with supplementary batches for those who fail their annual examination. “Supplementary examinations and declaration of results shall be processed within3-6 weeks from the date of declaration of the results of the main examination for every professional year, so that the candidates, who pass, can join the main batch for progression. If the candidate fails in the supplementary examination of first MBBS, he shall join the batch of next academic /subsequent year. There shall be no supplementary batches. Partial attendance of examination in any subject shall be counted as an attempt,” reads the official statement under Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2023.

Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2023 PDF -Direct Link

MCC Counselling Or Common Counselling?

The regulations, which were published in the gazette earlier this month, call for common counselling. However, as per the reports, this will not be the case for the current batch of students as the preparations are still ongoing. “A new software will be needed for conducting common counselling. This is under process at the moment. Other than that, dialogue is going on between the Health Ministry and the states to bring the entire counselling process onto the same platform,” the official was quoted as saying by IndianExpress reported.

“States are likely to get on board because it is a good move for students. Currently, students have to register for central and state counselling separately, pay separate fees in every state they wish to apply in, and physically go to the states for the counselling. Common counselling will ensure that students would be able to apply for seats across the country on the same portal,” the official said, IndianExpress reported.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling In July: Reports

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination on June 13. The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is expected to begin the counselling process in July.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Seat

The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Seat

The Counseling for 50% seats of All India Quota, 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities, and 100% all India open DNB seats will be conducted by MCC. The Committee is yet to announce NEET PG 2023 counselling date.

Universities shall organize admission timing and admission process in such a way that teaching in the first Professional year commences with induction through the Foundation Course by the 1st of August of each year. There shall be no admission of students in respect of any academic session beyond 30th August under any circumstance. The Universities shall not register any student admitted beyond the said date. For more details, check the official website of the National Medical Commission(NMC) at www.nmc.org.in.

