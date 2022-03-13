NEET UG Counselling 2021 latest updates: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has added additional MBBS and BDS seats in the mop-up round of NEET-UG 2021 Counselling 2021. A notice regarding the same has been released on the official website of the Committee, mcc.nic.in.Also Read - RCFL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 137 Posts on rcfltd.com; Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

The additional MBBS seats have been added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada, Odisha; and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh; and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.

The official statement issued by MCC reads, "The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the college due to late receipt of Letter of Permission (LoPs) i.e after the start of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2021 or those who could not contribute their seats within stipulated time."

Candidates can go through the official notification from the direct link given below.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Check Notification Here

NEET UG 2021 Counselling began on March 10, 2022. As per the official schedule, the registration process and payment of the NEET mop-up round will close on March 14, 2022. Candidates can register themselves through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat allotment in Round 1 and 2 or those who were unable to report to their seats in the first two rounds can apply for the NEET UG 2021 Mop Up Round. The payment facility will be applicable till 3 PM on March 14.