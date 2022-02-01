NEET UG Counselling 2021: Attention candidates! The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 merit list on its official website. Candidates can check their NEET Counselling result 2021 from the official website –mcc.nic.in. The final allotment results will be released later today.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 138 Posts at mpsc.gov.in | Details Inside

The official notice issued by MCC reads, "The Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2021 Counselling is now available. Final result will be displayed on 1st February, 2022. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 1st February, 2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com."

Prior to this, the MCC had released the provisional result for round 1 on January 27 but later pulled down provisional allotment results. The MCC in a statement said, "The earlier provisional result which was uploaded on MCC website on 27.01.2022 and was withdrawn in compliance to the order issued in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors. before the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Madras may be treated 'Null & Void',"

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here’s how to download the Round 1 result

Visit the official website of MCC on mcc.nic.in

Click on the UG Counselling option available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter your credentials to login.

The result of NEET counselling round 1 will appear on the screen of your device

will appear on the screen of your device Save, Download and take a printout of the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 merit list.

It must be noted that the shortlisted candidates in the NEET UG Counselling 2021 round 1 will now report to their allotted institutes from February 2 to February 7, 2022(up to 5:00 PM). Note, MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.