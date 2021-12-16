NEET UG Counselling Latest News Today: Even as the MCC last week said that the NEET UG Counselling is likely to get delayed by another month, the anxious medical aspirants on Wednesday took to Twitter and urged the authorities to announce date as early as possible. It must be noted that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).Also Read - Delhi School Reopening News: Decision on Resumption of Offline Classes Will be Taken on Friday, Pollution Panel Gives Big Update

The MMC had also stated that the NEET UG Counselling 2021 is likely to be delayed further as the official notice on mcc.nic.in mentioned about a matter that is listed in Supreme Court on January 6, 2022.

Approximately 16 lakh candidates are waiting for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 this year. This year, the NEET PG Counselling 2021 has been put on hold for candidates as well. According to the new notice by MCC, the matter to be listed is related to the implementation of OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota, AIQ scheme.

During the last hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to explain the idea behind having the same income criteria of Rs. 8 lakh for determining the eligibility of EWS, OBC candidates. Following this, the top court had also asked Centre to give its assurance on not starting the Counselling till a solution is sought.

The NEET UG Counselling 2021 will start only after a nod is given by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, MCC has issued another notice for CW candidates applying under Delhi Quota with regards to the submission of documents.

Anxious about the NEET counselling 2021 date, a candidate said on Twitter: “Anything about #NEETUG counselling?”

Check what students said on Twitter:

Dear mcc it's already been 3 months since our neet UG results were announced

We are under huge pressure over the uncertainty of councelling dates please atleast give us probable dates so that we can think about our future actions#NEETUG2021counselling #MCC — Pratham (@Pratham99926828) December 13, 2021

Start neet UG counseling we as parents and our kids are totally under stress #neet2021 — Neelam (@Nrelam3) December 15, 2021

Just hoping to get into a college before my friends complete their college.

#NEETUG2021 #neetcounselling — Aarya (@yesaarya) December 7, 2021

When you Secured Good Rank in NEET UG & PG But still waiting for Counselling…😅😅#medtwitter #NEETPG #NEETUG2021 pic.twitter.com/uhfK8LWSdz — Sohit rajoria (@RajoriyaSohit) December 14, 2021

Kindly update us on the counselling schedule for NEET 2021 aspirants. Why is it getting delayed?#asknmc@dpradhanbjp @NMC_IND — Dr Anand Mani (@DrAnandMani2) December 7, 2021

