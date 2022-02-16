NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will begin the registration process for Round 2 of NEET-UG Counselling 2021 from today, February 16. Candidates can register themselves through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. According to the NEET UG counselling schedule, the choice filling facility will be available from February 17 to February 21, 2022. The choice locking facility will be available from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM on February 21. The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 292 Posts; Apply Online at mpsc.gov.in

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here are the steps to Register for Round 2

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.

Now click on the UG Medical Counselling option.

option. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required credentials such as Counselling services, Roll number, password, and security pin, and click on the ”sign-in” option.

Now, fill the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the required registration fee and submit the form.

Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to register for Round 2 of the NEET UG Counselling 2021.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET state merit list for admission to MBBS and BDS seats for Delhi. Those who have registered against NEET-UG 2021 Delhi Counselling can check their status through the official website.

The official statement issued by MCC reads, “MCC of DGHS is in receipt of many representations to provide the inter se merit list of Delhi State Quota for candidates who want to participate in the counselling of 85% Delhi State Quota seats.”

Candidates can check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule from the link given below.