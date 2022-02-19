Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee, OJEE, has started the registration process for Round 2 of Odisha NEET-UG Counselling 2021 from today, February 19(10:00 AM). Candidates can register themselves through the official website of OJEE, ojee.nic.in. According to the Odisha NEET UG counselling schedule, the registration for round 2 UG counselling 2021 will end on February 21 at 11:59 PM.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 17 Apprentice Posts on rac.gov.in; Check Last Date, Pay Scale Here

Candidates can fill and lock their choices between March 1 and March 2. The round 2 Odisha NEET UG counselling result will be declared on March 05, 2022. Candidates will be able to report to colleges from March 8 to March 11.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here are the steps to Register for Round 2

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee, ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Now click on the MBBS/ BDS Counselling 2021 option.

option. Step 3: Enter all the required details and log in.

Step 4: Now, fill the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the required registration fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to register for Round 2 of the Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021.

Note, Candidates will have to pay mandatory registration fees of Rs 1,000 while applying for OJEE NEET otherwise their applications forms will not be accepted. The Odisha NEET UG Counselling wrapped up Round 1 on January 27, 2022. The registrations for Round 1 OJEE NEET Counselling started on January 12, 2022.

Interested candidates can check the Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule from the link given below. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.