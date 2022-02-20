NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will end the registration process for Round 2 of NEET-UG Counselling 2021 tomorrow, as of February 21, 2022. Candidates can register themselves through the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021 Likely to be Released Soon | Check List of Websites to Download Score

According to the NEET UG counselling schedule, the round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26, 2022. The NEET-UG Round 1 Merit List has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Step by Step Guide to Register for Round 2

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Now click on the UG Medical Counselling option.

option. Step 3: The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as Counselling services, Roll number, password, and security pin and click on the ”sign-in” option.

Step 5: Now, fill the application form.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Pay the required registration fee and submit the form.

Step 8: Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to register for Round 2 of the NEET-UG Counselling 2021.

Candidates can check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule from the link given below.