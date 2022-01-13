NEET-UG Counselling: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-under-graduate (UG) counselling for medical admissions will start from 19 January. “As assured by the Ministry of Health to residential doctors, NEET-PG counselling will be started by Medical Counselling Committee from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Supreme Court,” Mandaviya tweeted.Also Read - Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 Big Update: Registration for MBBS, BDS Courses Extended, Apply Till This Date

प्रिय छात्रों, MCC द्वारा NEET-UG के लिए काउंसलिंग 19 जनवरी से प्रारंभ की जा रही है। आप सभी देश का भविष्य हैं और आशा है की आप सभी सेवा ही धर्म के मंत्र के साथ अपने करियर को आगे नई दिशा देंगे। मैं सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022

NEET UG 2021 counselling will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AH and BSc Nursing courses under 15% All India Quota (AIQ), all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin had earlier urged the Centre to exempt the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He made his demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of 11 government medical colleges on Wednesday in virtual mode.