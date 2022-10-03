NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest News: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule today, October 3, 2022. The first round of registration for the NEET-UG 2022 counselling for the All India Quota will begin from October 11, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 Counselling for Deemed+ Central Institute will begin from October 10.Also Read - APPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 6 Posts at psc.ap.gov.in Till Oct 19. Deets Inside

The candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in till October 20. "There will be two more rounds i.e 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS/ B. Sc Nursing coursess. The schedule will be uploaded on MCC website," MCC in an official notification said.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Check Important Dates Here

NEET UG Round 1 Counselling and Important Dates NEET UG 2022 Ist Round of Counselling FOR All India Quota October 11 to October 20, 2022 NEET UG 2022 Ist Round of Counselling FOR Deemed+ Central Institute October 10 Last date of Joining FOR All India Quota 28th October, 2022 Last date of Joining FOR FOR Deemed+ Central Institute 28th October, 2022 Ist Round of Counselling for State Counselling 17th October –

28th October,

2022 Last date of Joining FOR State Counselling 4th November, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Register?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

As per the schedule, the MCC will conduct the choice filling and locking process for 15 per cent AIQ seats between October 14 to 18, 2022. The NEET UG counselling round 1 verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be conducted between October 17 to 18, 2022. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21. For more details, check the official website of MCC.

