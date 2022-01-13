NEET-UG Counselling: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-under-graduate (UG) counselling for medical admissions will start from 19 January. “As assured by the Ministry of Health to residential doctors, NEET-PG counselling will be started by Medical Counselling Committee from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Supreme Court,” Mandaviya tweeted.Also Read - Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 Big Update: Registration for MBBS, BDS Courses Extended, Apply Till This Date

Earlier on 9 January, Mandaviya said that the NEET-PG counselling for medical admissions will start from 12 January.