NEET UG Exam 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday released the official notification for NEET UG 2022 and said the exam will be held on July 17. The NTA, on the other hand, started the NEET 2022 registration process on neet.nta.nic.in. As per the notification, the NEET UG Exam 2022 will be held in 13 languages at test centres across the country. The candidates can check details on neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

The candidates must note that there will be no upper age limit this year for appearing in NEET UG Exam 2022. Previously, it used to be 25 years with a relaxation of 5 years for reserved category candidates. Direct link to register for NEET 2022

As the registration process has started, the candidates can prepare their documents for registrations of the medical entrance exam. They need to pay application fee while submitting their NEET UG 2022 application form.

The general category candidates need to pay a fee of Rs, 1600, while EWS, OBE-NCL candidates need to pay Rs 1500 and SC, ST, PwD and Third gender candidates are required to pay Rs 900 only. On the other hand, the candidates applying for NEET 2022 form outside India need to submit an application fee of Rs 8500.

During last year’s NEET Exam, nearly 16 lakh candidates had registered for the limited number of medical seats. However, this year, a high number of NEET application forms are expected, if not as high as 16 lakh.