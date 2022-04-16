NEET UG Exams 2022 Latest Update: Saying that they don’t have enough time to prepare for the NEET UG Exams 2022 as other entrance tests are also there, some of the NEET aspirants on Saturday took to Twitter again to express their concern and also urged the NTA to postpone it to August 2022. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will be held on July 17 in pen and paper mode across the country. Stating that the NEET UG 2022 is being held in September for the last two years but this time, it will be held in July, the aspirants demanded postponement of NEET UG 2022.Also Read - GAT-B/BET Exam 2022 : NTA Notifies Exam Centres at dbt.nta.nic.in. Here's How to Check

The protest from the aspirants comes at a time when the NEET UG registration process is underway at neet.nta.nic.in. The last date for NEET 2022 registration is May 6, 2022. Also Read - Postpone NEET 2022: Students Say Will Not Get Enough Time To Prepare For Exam, #RescheduleNEETUG2022 Trends on Twitter

Moreover, they are of opinion that the NEET UG 2022 on July 17 will create inconvenience for many who want to prepare for both NEET and JEE. Since the CBSE mathematics exam will be held on June 07 and the CBSE board exam will conclude on June 13, there will be hardly any time left to prepare for NEET 2022. Also Read - JEE Main 2022: NTA Reschedules Dates to June and July | Check Dates Here

The anxious students further said the NEET-UG exams in the past were always conducted 45 to 50 days after the CBSE examinations. The NEET and JEE have also previously been conducted within a week gap, which is not the case this year. The JEE advanced 2022 is also there on August 28 after rescheduling. Along with JEE and CBSE exams, there are also the CUET exams, which will be conducted between the first and second week of July, and preparing for all three exams simultaneously is not easy for them.

After their continuous demand on social media, #PostponeNEETUG2022, #ReschduleNEETUG2022 started trending on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, a medical aspirant said: “We are not machine , we are human so we need time to complete whole 11+12 syllabus. From 2 years it conducted in September then why this year injustice with #NEET2022 aspirant. We are humbly requesting you please reschedule.”

Another said: “Its our humble request to educational government to look up on the case of postponement of NEET UG 2022. So can we get some relief soon.”

Check what they said on Twitter:

Why are you ignoring #NEET2022 aspirant they requesting from several days to postpone at least one month . It's a humble request to postpone NEET UG 2022!!! They ONLY get 1 attempt so proper preparation gap is required. #RescheduleNEETUG2022 #ExamWarriors #postponeneetug2022 https://t.co/Oyz6Fe0oSv — Kishan jyoti (@kishan__jyooti) April 16, 2022

We are not machine , we are human so we need time to complete whole 11+12 syllabus, From 2 years it conducted in September then why this year injustice with #NEET2022 aspirant.

We are humbly requesting you please reschedule

@DG_NTA @MoHFW_INDIA @mansukhmandviya @narendramodi — Kishan jyoti (@kishan__jyooti) April 16, 2022

Its our humble request to enducational government to look up on the case of postpondation of neet ug 2022

so can we get some relief soon@PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia #NEET2022 #postponeneetug2022 #neetug2022 — sourav kumar das (@souravdas9936) April 16, 2022

I request to @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA

To #postponeneetug2022

We r humans not machine we can't complete full 11th+12th syllabus in 3 months we want at least 4 months pls postpone to august pls🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#RescheduleNEETUG202#NEET2022 pic.twitter.com/RUKrfUDLKH — Adcaman (@Adcaman1) April 15, 2022

#postponeneetug2022 #RescheduleNEETUG2022 #ParikshaPeCharcha we need more time for our NEET UG 2022 exm. 3 months is nt enough for us & we have valid reasons for that @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @nsui — Sally Bright (@1234sillybaby) April 16, 2022

However, the NTA has not yet responded to their demand and has yet to make an official announcement on date change. This year, the NTA said it has increased the NEET 2022 exam timings by 20 minutes and there will now be 3 hours and 20 minutes available for students to complete the 200 questions in the NEET exam.