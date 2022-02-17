NEET UG 2022 Exam Latest News Today: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2022 exam is most likely to be held between the third week of June and the first week of July, according to a report by Times of India report. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 exam date soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - Education Ministry Approves New Scheme to Cover All Aspects of Adult Education For Next 5 Years

“As per the initial talks held between officials of MoE and ministry of health, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG will be conducted between the third week of June and the first week of July,” the report said. Also Read - Top 10 Richest Indians Can Fund School, Higher Education Of Every Child For 25 Years: Study

On the other hand, the NTA said it will conduct the national level engineering entrance exam, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022), in April and May. As per the updates, the engineering aspirants this year will get only get two chances and not four attempts to appear in JEE Main 2022. Also Read - NEET 2022 Exam Dates Likely to be Announced by 2nd Week of January. BIG Updates For Medical Aspirants Here

The NEET UG question paper last year had 180 multiple choice questions from physics, chemistry and biology. And each subject had two sections. Section A has of 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions, out of which students will have to answer only 10.

The report further suggested that the NEET-UG 2022 will be conducted in the pen and paper mode for admission to 89,395 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 BVSc and AH seats including 1,899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER seats.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya decided to postpone NEET PG 2022. As per the new time table issued by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), NEET PG 2022 exam will now be conducted on May 21. For the purpose, the candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2022 exam till 25th March 25 at nbe.edu.in.