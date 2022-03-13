NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET-UG 2022 exam. Once released, candidates can download the notification from the official website—nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - HPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 25 Posts Begins Tomorrow at hindustanpetroleum.com
This year, NEET 2022 exam is expected to be held in the month of June/July 2022. Last year, the NEET-UG exam was held on September 12, 2021. The results for the same were declared on November 1, 2021.
NEET UG 2022: Step by Step Guide to Register
- Step 1: Go to the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “NEET (UG) – 2022 – Registration,” available on the homepage.
- Step 3: Enter the necessary details to complete NEET 2022 registration.
- Step 4: Fill the application form and upload the required documents.
- Step 5: Pay the required amount of the application fee and submit the form.
- Step 6: Save, download and take the printout of the NEET-UG 2022 application form for future reference.
NEET UG 2022: Age Limit
The upper age limit for NEET (UG) is 25 years from the date of examination with a relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC-NCL category and PwBD Candidates.
All About NEET Exam:
NEET UG is a national uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses in colleges across the country under the all-India quota.
Exam Pattern
- Last year, The NEET-UG question paper had 180 multiple choice questions from physics, chemistry, and biology. And each subject had two sections. Section A has of 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions, out of which students will have to answer only 10.
- NEET 2022 will be conducted in the pen and paper mode for admission to 89,395 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 BVSc and AH seats including 1,899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER seats.
- The NEET exam will be held for a duration of three hours.
- Each question will carry four marks. For every wrong response, one mark will be dedicated from the total marks.
- For every correct response, candidates will be awarded full marks.