NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET-UG 2022 exam. Once released, candidates can download the notification from the official website—nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, NEET 2022 exam is expected to be held in the month of June/July 2022. Last year, the NEET-UG exam was held on September 12, 2021. The results for the same were declared on November 1, 2021.

NEET UG 2022: Step by Step Guide to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website , ntaneet.nic.in.

Go to the official website Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “ NEET (UG) – 2022 – Registration, ” available on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads, “ ” available on the homepage. Step 3: Enter the necessary details to complete NEET 2022 registration.

Enter the necessary details to complete NEET 2022 registration. Step 4: Fill the application form and upload the required documents.

Fill the application form and upload the required documents. Step 5: Pay the required amount of the application fee and submit the form.

Pay the required amount of the application fee and submit the form. Step 6: Save, download and take the printout of the NEET-UG 2022 application form for future reference.

NEET UG 2022: Age Limit

NEET UG 2022: Age Limit

The upper age limit for NEET (UG) is 25 years from the date of examination with a relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC-NCL category and PwBD Candidates. All About NEET Exam: NEET UG is a national uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses in colleges across the country under the all-India quota. Exam Pattern