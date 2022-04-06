NEET UG Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has stared the registration process for the NEET 2022 at the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. According to the date announced by the agency, the NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17. Interested candidates can apply for NEET UG 2022 exam on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG Exam 2022 to be Held on July 17: NTA Issues Notification on nta.ac.in | Details Here

"Candidates who have passed Class 12 from Open School or as private candidates shall not be eligible to appear for the 'National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test'," the NTA said.

Here How To Apply:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that says “Fill registration form”

Enter details such as your name, your mother’s name, father’s name (in capital letters) as given in the Class 12 Board application.

Create a password as per the specifications mentioned by NTA.

After entering the asked details and password, a provisional application number will be generated after registration for NEET 2022 login.

Fill the remaining NEET 2022 application form by entering the personal and academic details as well as exam cities preferences.

Upload all the scanned images/ documents as per the specifications mentioned in the form

NEET UG 2022: Here are some of the important details: