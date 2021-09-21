NEET-UG 2021: A detailed representation demanding a re-exam and CBI investigation into the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) impersonation scam has been submitted before the National Testing Agency (NTA) by medical aspirants. Referring to the change in exam pattern for the first time since its inception in 2016, the medical aspirants said that they need more time to adapt the paper pattern.Also Read - NEET Suicides: Actor Suriya Makes Emotional Appeal to Students to Not End Their Lives, Watch

“The sudden change in the exam pattern before exam had caused stress among students. We need some more time to adapt ourselves to the new exam pattern since this was the medical entrance exam held across the country only once a year”, the candidates said. The NTA had earlier clarified that the changes were introduced in view of the reduced syllabus by various school education boards for Class 12 students owing to the loss of academic time due to Covid.

Here are some of the important points from the document:-

The alleged paper leak or the cheating case was first reported in the centre in Rajasthan RIET college and the paper was circulated in electronic means to the other place for preparation of answer keys.

NEET exam dates were very near to state-level CETs and various board examinations. Students faced various problems regarding travel issues to the centre for exams on consecutive days. Different formats require different alignment and the fine-tuning of approaches.

On 7th September 2021, our representative had submitted a written draft to NTA office regarding the conduction of NEET phase 2 and it was said that a response would be given within 24 hours to 48 hours but no official response has been received till now.

Unfortunate and sad news are coming from various parts of the country regarding alleged paper leak of NEET-UG 2021 that was already completed on 12th September 2021. This is a matter of grave concern as it breaches sanctity of the examination.

In 2015, honourable Supreme Court had directed the then conducting body for AIPMT, CBSE to nullify the validation of the SS and answer keys that were circulated by electronic means and ordered re-conduction of the exam.

In 2016, the apex court had cleared decks for holding NEET in 2 phases for academic year 2016-17

All You Need to Know About The NEET Scam?

A day after the examination on September 12, reports had claimed that the NEET question paper was leaked for Rs 30 lakh in Jaipur. However, the officials of the NTA asserted that the cheating case cannot be called a ‘leak’ yet as only one candidate was involved and there were no reports of the question paper being circulated widely till now.

Earlier last week, Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh had claimed that the alleged mastermind of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) solver gang has been identified. As per the commissioner, the real name of the mastermind, identified as ‘PK’ was Nilesh Singh. He was allegedly on the run along with his family. Nilesh is a resident of Chhapra city of Bihar who lives in Patna.

As per a press note by police, the gang sits for the NEET examination in place of the original candidates and helped them pass the examination. The gang allegedly takes a hefty amount of money from the original candidates to sit in their exams and help them in cracking the exam.

NEET-UG 2021 was conducted on September 12, Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm in offline mode in around 202 cities across the country. Nearly 16 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam this year.