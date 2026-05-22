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NEET UG Fee Refund 2026: Amid NEET paper leak row, NTA to begin fee refund process at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026: Amid NEET paper leak row, NTA to begin fee refund process at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet activated the refund link for NEET UG 2026 candidates.

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026: Amid NEET paper leak row, NTA to begin fee refund process at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA NEET Fee Refund 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet activated the NEET UG 2026 refund link for the candidates. The dedicated portal, through which students will be required to submit their bank account details for the refund of registration fees, is still unavailable on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

When will NTA NEET fee refund portal open?

Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to enter their banking information to receive the refund amount following the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination over the alleged paper leak controversy. Meanwhile, NTA has already announced that the Re-NEET 2026 examination will be conducted on June 21.

When will the NEET UG exam be held?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG)- 2026 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India on 21 June 2026 (Sunday). The duration of the examination will be from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM (IST), including time for examination formalities. This examination will be conducted in various cities across the country and abroad Pen & Paper Mode (Offline) in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Meanwhile, candidates who need to change their preferred city of examination on account of change in their present address were allowed to do so by visiting the NTA Official Website https://neet.nta.nic.in from May 15 to May 21, 2026. “The window for updation of present address and choice of city shall be available till 21st May 2026 (Upto 23:50 hrs) only. For students who do not opt for this facility, their existing choice of city will be retained. No requests for any change will be entertained thereafter,” NTA in a press release stated.

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Dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Key demands of NEET protestors

Meanwhile, Hundreds of Congress workers on Thursday marched towards the BJP state headquarters here to protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance examination, with police stopping them at barricades and using water cannons near Shaheed Smarak.

Carrying posters and placards, the protesters led by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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