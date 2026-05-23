Home

Education

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026 goes Live: Last date to submit bank details ends in 4 days at NTA NEET portal at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026 goes Live: Last date to submit bank details ends in 4 days at NTA NEET portal at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026 portal is active. Check the last date to submit bank details at NTA NEET portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Members of the National Students' Union of India protest against alleged irregularities and paper leak in the NEET examination, in Jaipur, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated a dedicated facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for candidates to submit their bank account details for processing of examination fee refunds. The agency has also informed that the deadline for submission of details is May 27, 2026 (till 11:50 pm).

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026: Amid NEET paper leak row, NTA begins fee refund process

Candidates are advised to log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal using their login credentials and click on the refund link to access the refund portal, where they may submit their bank account details. Candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque, if they so desire, for ensuring accuracy of bank account details. After submission of the details by the candidate, the same shall be treated as final, and no further changes shall be permitted thereafter.

Also Read: NEET UG Fee Refund 2026: Amid NEET paper leak row, NTA to begin fee refund process at neet.nta.nic.in

The facility for submission of bank account details shall remain live from 22 May 2026 to 27 May 2026 (up to 11:50 Р.М.). Candidates are advised not to initiate chargeback for NEET (UG)-2026 Examination. In a post on X, the National Testing Agency wrote,” Important for NEET UG 2026 candidates! Fee refund portal is now LIVE Here’s what you need to do: Log in to your NEET UG 2026 registration portal Click the refund link Submit your bank account details.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Keep these ready: Account Holder Name IFSC Code Account Number Bank Name Cancelled cheque (optional),”the post added.

Important for NEET UG 2026 candidates! Fee refund portal is now LIVE Here’s what you need to do:

Log in to your NEET UG 2026 registration portal

Click the refund link

Submit your bank account details Keep these ready:

• Account Holder Name

• IFSC Code

•… pic.twitter.com/3V8ADOzWGs — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 22, 2026

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: Accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare sent to 14 days’ CBI custody

When will the NEET UG exam be held?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG)- 2026 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India on 21 June 2026 (Sunday). The duration of the examination will be from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM (IST), including time for examination formalities. The re-examination was announced after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak surfaced in the earlier NEET-UG examination, triggering outrage among students and parents and leading to multiple investigations, including a CBI probe.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund portal: How to do?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the Fee Refund Window for NEET(UG) – 2026 link.

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha.

Click on the Login option.

Add details and submit

Your NEET UG Fee Refund process is completed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.