Home

Education

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026: NTA to close NEET refund process soon at neet.nta.nic.in; step-by-step guide

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026: NTA to close NEET refund process soon at neet.nta.nic.in; step-by-step guide

NTA NEET Fee Refund 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NEET UG 2026 refund link for the candidates in just 3 days. The dedicated portal, through which students will be required to

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026: Amid NEET paper leak row, NTA to begin fee refund process at neet.nta.nic.in(Representational Image)

NTA NEET Fee Refund 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NEET UG 2026 refund link for the candidates in just 3 days. The dedicated portal, through which students will be required to submit their bank account details for the refund of registration fees, is live on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The facility for submission of bank account details shall remain live from 22 May 2026 to May 27, 2026 (up to 11:50 РМ).

Candidates are required to log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal using their login credentials and click on the refund link to access the refund portal, where they may submit their bank account details. Candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque, if they so desire, for ensuring accuracy of bank account details. After submission of the details by the candidate, the same shall be treated as final and no further changes shall be permitted thereafter.

The examination is held for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: Accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare sent to 14 days’ CBI custody

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG)- 2026 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India on 21 June 2026 (Sunday). This examination will be conducted in various cities across the country and abroad Pen & Paper Mode (Offline) in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.