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NEET UG Fee Refund 2026 portal to close today: Last date to submit bank details ends soon at NTA NEET portal at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026 portal to close today: Last date to submit bank details ends soon at NTA NEET portal at neet.nta.nic.in

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET (UG) – 2026) will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The last date to submit bank details ends today at NTA NEET portal.

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026 portal to close today: Last date to submit bank details ends soon at NTA NEET portal at neet.nta.nic.in(Photo Credit: IANS)

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NEET UG 2026 refund policy for aspirants today, May 27, 2026 (till 11:50 pm). It is to be noted that NTA activated a dedicated facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for candidates to submit their bank account details for the processing of examination fee refunds.

When will NTA close the NEET UG Fee refund policy?

Candidates are required to log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal using their login credentials and click on the refund link to access the refund portal, where they may submit their bank account details. Candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque, if they so desire, for ensuring accuracy of bank account details. After submission of the details by the candidate, the same shall be treated as final and no further changes shall be permitted thereafter.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Dharmendra Pradhan admits breach, promises NEET to be held in Computer-based test mode from next year

Why is NEET held?

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET (UG) – 2026) will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act.

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The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar for one day, arrested in the NEET-UG paper leak case. He will be produced today before the court. Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta extended the police custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar after hearing submissions of the CBI Public Prosecutor.

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: Accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare sent to 14 days’ CBI custody

NEET Retest on June 21: Travel will be free on all government buses of the state of Bihar

Meanwhile, the NEET retest will be held on June 21. Bihar CM has stated that in view of the NEET exam, travel will be free on all government buses of the state of Bihar. “For the convenience of all examinees appearing in the NEET examination, travel will be free on all government buses of the state of Bihar. Additionally, the district administration, all monasteries and temples of the state, and non-governmental organizations are requested to extend cooperation in arranging drinking water, sattu, etc., for examinees and their parents at bus stands, railway stations, and other major locations. Heartfelt best wishes to all candidates for the examination!” reads the tweet.

NEET परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने वाले सभी परीक्षार्थियों की सुविधा हेतु बिहार राज्य की सभी सरकारी बसों में आवागमन निःशुल्क रहेगा। साथ ही, जिला प्रशासन, राज्य के सभी मठ-मंदिरों एवं गैर-सरकारी संगठनों से आग्रह है कि बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन तथा अन्य प्रमुख स्थानों पर परीक्षार्थियों… — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 23, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund portal: How to do?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the Fee Refund Window for NEET(UG) – 2026 link.

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha.

Click on the Login option.

Add details and submit

Your NEET UG Fee Refund process is completed.

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