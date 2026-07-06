NEET UG fee refund process closes July 7; 20 lakh students await NEET Result, re-exam scorecard, OMR sheets, final answer key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination, scheduled on Sunday, June 21, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode.

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NEET UG fee refund process closes July 7; 20 lakh students await NEET Result, re-exam scorecard, OMR sheets, final answer key(Photo Credit: IANS)

NEET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the NEET UG refund portal for all candidates to view, confirm, correct or update their bank account details till July 7, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). Candidates are advised to log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal by visiting https://neet.nta.nic.in/, click on the link provided for “Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation” after completing two-factor authentication, and access the refund link to submit their bank account details. Candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque, if desired, to ensure the accuracy of the bank account information. Once the bank account details have been submitted after two-factor authentication, they shall be treated as final.

When will NEET UG fee refund process end?

As candidates are aware, NTA had committed to refund the examination fee paid by all candidates in view of the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026. For this purpose, candidates were requested by a Public Notice dated May 22, 2026, to furnish their bank account details on the dedicated NTA portal so that the refund amount could be credited directly to their accounts.

NTA in a press release on June 30, said, “In view of the representations received regarding incorrect entries of bank account numbers and IFSC codes by some candidates, NTA reopened the window on 25.06.2026 for correction of bank details, so that candidates could update or correct their details.”

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination, scheduled on Sunday, June 21, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:20 PM. Re-Examination to be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the NEET UG Result, NEET OMR sheet, and the NEET UG Final Answer key on the official website. No official date and time have been announced for the declaration of the NEET result. The re-NEET exam was held after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students due to an alleged paper leak. The NEET UG provisional answer key was published on June 25. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till June 28 to challenge it.

How to download NTA NEET UG Result?