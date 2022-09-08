NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) examination. Candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam can download the NEET UG Final Answer key 2022 by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 202 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022 Out; Rajasthan's Tanishka Tops With 99.99 Per Centile, Check Toppers List Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the NEET Final Answer Key 2022.

Direct Link: Download NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key

Step by Step Guide to Check NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, under the public notice section, Click on the “Final Answer Keys of NEET (UG) – 2022” link. A new PDF document will appear on the screen. The NEET UG Final Answer Key PDF will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. For more details, check the official website of NEET UG.